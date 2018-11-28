Bristow Group (BRS) Debt Trading 2.5% Lower

An issue of Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) debt fell 2.5% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.25% coupon and is set to mature on October 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $52.00 and were trading at $60.50 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its share price.

Several research analysts have commented on BRS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bristow Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of BRS stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,992. Bristow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.80 million. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Bristow Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristow Group Inc will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,075,000 after buying an additional 633,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bristow Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,393,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bristow Group by 72.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,858,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bristow Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,819,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristow Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,726,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,123 shares during the last quarter.

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter charter services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

