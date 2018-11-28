Brokerages Anticipate AEterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) to Announce ($0.13) Earnings Per Share

Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AEterna Zentaris an industry rank of 78 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AEZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 127,540 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.29% of AEterna Zentaris worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEZS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. 444,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,078. AEterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $49.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.75.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. AEterna Zentaris had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that AEterna Zentaris will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

