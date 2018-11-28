Brokerages Anticipate ASV Holdings Inc (ASV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ASV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. ASV also reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASV will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ASV.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. ASV had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million.

ASV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $9.00 price target on ASV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities set a $9.00 price objective on ASV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price objective on ASV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ASV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

Shares of ASV opened at $3.25 on Friday. ASV has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASV. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASV by 81.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 122,800 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASV by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 576,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 55,709 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASV by 51.7% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

