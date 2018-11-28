Brokerages Anticipate Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Ship Finance International reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ship Finance International.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.96 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ship Finance International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

NYSE:SFL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 710,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,583. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.21. Ship Finance International has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,217,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,633,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,315,000 after acquiring an additional 323,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,321,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 693,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,224,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after acquiring an additional 234,378 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,706,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

