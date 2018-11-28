Brokerages Expect Dropbox Inc (DBX) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.09. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.74 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 158.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dropbox from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 285,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $358,379.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $26,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,698 shares of company stock worth $5,661,216.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,823 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $4,437,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,118,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after acquiring an additional 726,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

