Brokerages Set CONMED Co. (CNMD) PT at $80.67

Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $78.00 price target on shares of CONMED and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get CONMED alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $120,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CONMED by 653.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 423.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNMD stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 62,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. CONMED has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.51 million. CONMED had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.51%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.