Brokerages Set Griffon Co. (GFF) Price Target at $17.50

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

GFF has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Griffon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,295,933 shares in the company, valued at $29,204,267.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer purchased 19,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $243,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,827,382.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 76,994 shares of company stock valued at $938,027 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Griffon by 444.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Griffon stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. 200,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,695. Griffon has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.58 million. Griffon had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains.

