Brokerages Set HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Price Target at $73.77

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Friday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $59.24. 7,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,374. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.32. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

