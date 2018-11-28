Brokerages Set Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) PT at $28.83

Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 36.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 30.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 4.39. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a current ratio of 14.76.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

