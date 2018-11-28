Brokers Issue Forecasts for Foot Locker, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $4.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.60. Wedbush currently has a “Positive” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

FL stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $355,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,621.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

