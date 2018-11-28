BROTHER (BRAT) Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last Week

BROTHER (CURRENCY:BRAT) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. BROTHER has a market capitalization of $26,806.00 and approximately $184.00 worth of BROTHER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BROTHER token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, BROTHER has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.98 or 0.02360724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00127299 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00196195 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.43 or 0.08787182 BTC.

About BROTHER

BROTHER was first traded on July 17th, 2017. BROTHER’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. BROTHER’s official Twitter account is @coinBrat. The official website for BROTHER is bro-consortium.io.

Buying and Selling BROTHER

BROTHER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BROTHER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BROTHER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BROTHER using one of the exchanges listed above.

