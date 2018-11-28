Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,232 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.17% of Marriott International worth $74,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Marriott International by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 124,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,802,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $1,046,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,397.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $149.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

