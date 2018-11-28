Brown Advisory Inc. Has $91.30 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $91,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $139,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 169.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.89.

Shares of TROW opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $91.48 and a 52 week high of $127.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 51.57%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

