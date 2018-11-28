Brown Advisory Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 25.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,558,000 after purchasing an additional 79,588 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 27.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

FTNT opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $128,231.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,145.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $65,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,823.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,586,711. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/brown-advisory-securities-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-fortinet-inc-ftnt.html.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.