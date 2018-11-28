Brown Advisory Securities LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $246.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.42 and a twelve month high of $270.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

