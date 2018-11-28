Brown-Forman (BF.B) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.97 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 55.19% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brown-Forman to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BF.B opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. Brown-Forman has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a positive change from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BF.B shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Brown-Forman from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brown-Forman in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown-Forman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.66.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

