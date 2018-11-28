BRP (DOO) PT Lowered to C$63.00 at National Bank Financial

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$69.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$66.20.

Shares of DOO opened at C$41.42 on Tuesday. BRP has a twelve month low of C$40.23 and a twelve month high of C$74.67.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.63000020821701 EPS for the current year.

In other BRP news, insider Tracy Jerry Crocker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$45.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,600.00.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

