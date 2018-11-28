BRP (DOOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. 856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,968. BRP has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,716,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $60,839,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

