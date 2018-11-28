Bruderman Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The company has a market cap of $209.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $761,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,542 shares of company stock worth $18,436,957 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Societe Generale set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bruderman Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/bruderman-asset-management-llc-lowers-stake-in-the-coca-cola-co-ko.html.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.