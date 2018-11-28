Bsr Reit (HOM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.50

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Bsr Reit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOM. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

