BTG (BTGGF) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

BTG (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTGGF. ValuEngine raised BTG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BTG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Shares of BTGGF opened at $10.40 on Monday. BTG has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

BTG Company Profile

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

