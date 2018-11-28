Budbo (BUBO) Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Budbo (CURRENCY:BUBO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, Budbo has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Budbo has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,145.00 worth of Budbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Budbo token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Budbo Token Profile

Budbo launched on December 18th, 2017. Budbo’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Budbo’s official Twitter account is @budboapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Budbo is /r/Budbo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Budbo’s official website is budbo.io. Budbo’s official message board is medium.com/budbo.

Budbo Token Trading

Budbo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Budbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Budbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Budbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

