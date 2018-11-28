Bullion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $94.00 (CBX)

Bullion (CURRENCY:CBX) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Bullion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00017946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bullion has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bullion has a market capitalization of $779,744.00 and $94.00 worth of Bullion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006494 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00025217 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00229845 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00001021 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Bullion

Bullion (CRYPTO:CBX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2013. Bullion’s total supply is 1,024,274 coins. The Reddit community for Bullion is /r/CryptoBullionX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bullion’s official message board is steemit.com/@cbx. Bullion’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBullionX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bullion is bullion.one.

Buying and Selling Bullion

Bullion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bullion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bullion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bullion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

