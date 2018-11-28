BUMO Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week (BU)

BUMO (CURRENCY:BU) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, BUMO has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BUMO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0977 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, BitForex and Bibox. BUMO has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3.17 million worth of BUMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00022904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.02228276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00124564 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00197514 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.37 or 0.09153683 BTC.

BUMO’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUMO is /r/BUMO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUMO’s official website is www.bumo.io. BUMO’s official Twitter account is @BUMOproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BUMO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, CoinBene, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUMO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

