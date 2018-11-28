Burlington Stores (BURL) Given a $174.00 Price Target by MKM Partners Analysts

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) has been assigned a $174.00 price target by equities research analysts at MKM Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Burlington Stores to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.75.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $19.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,101. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.37. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $101.40 and a one year high of $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 606.69% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $704,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,903 shares in the company, valued at $11,747,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,413 shares of company stock worth $17,274,120 over the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 763.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 5.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 40.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 89,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Burlington Stores by 26.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

