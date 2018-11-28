Burlington Stores (BURL) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.33-6.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.776-6.794 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.64 billion.Burlington Stores also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.71-2.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BURL. Bank of America lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush cut Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Burlington Stores to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.75.

NYSE BURL opened at $148.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $101.40 and a 52-week high of $180.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 606.69% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc Katz sold 7,500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $1,293,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,905,850.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,413 shares of company stock worth $17,274,120. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

