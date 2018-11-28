C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

CHRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.87.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $91.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

