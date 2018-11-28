CA, Inc. (CA) Stake Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CA were worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CA in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CA in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CA in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of CA in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CA by 53.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CA alerts:

CA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised CA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CA opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. CA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/ca-inc-ca-stake-raised-by-dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale.html.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA).

Receive News & Ratings for CA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.