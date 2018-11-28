CAE (CAE) Given “Average” Rating at CIBC

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE)‘s stock had its “average” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAE. ValuEngine raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE CAE opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. CAE has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.29 million. CAE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CAE by 3,246.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth $253,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth $311,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $371,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $510,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

