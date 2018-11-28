CAE (CAE) PT Raised to C$29.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CAE from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.29.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$26.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. CAE has a 52 week low of C$21.12 and a 52 week high of C$28.15.

In other news, insider Nick Leontidis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$265,300.00.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

