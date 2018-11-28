CAI International (CAI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAI. ValuEngine upgraded CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on CAI International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE:CAI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. 118,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,603. The company has a market cap of $467.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. CAI International has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $34.88.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.40 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that CAI International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CAI International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 8th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CAI International by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CAI International by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CAI International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 253,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CAI International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

