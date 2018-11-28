California Resources Corp (CRC) Shares Sold by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. reduced its position in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 907,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 387,160 shares during the period. California Resources comprises 8.3% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 1.87% of California Resources worth $44,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in California Resources by 161.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 316,292 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 21.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,149,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in California Resources by 274.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In related news, Director Harold M. Korell bought 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $99,976.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,445.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold M. Korell bought 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.17 per share, for a total transaction of $53,906.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,603.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 5.50. California Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $828.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.83 million. California Resources had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “California Resources Corp (CRC) Shares Sold by Crescent Park Management L.P.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/california-resources-corp-crc-shares-sold-by-crescent-park-management-l-p.html.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.