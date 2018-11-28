Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/ZACKS MID-CAP ETF (CZA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/ZACKS MID-CAP ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of INVESCO EXCHANG/ZACKS MID-CAP ETF worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/ZACKS MID-CAP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/ZACKS MID-CAP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/ZACKS MID-CAP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/ZACKS MID-CAP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/ZACKS MID-CAP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000.

Shares of CZA opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. INVESCO EXCHANG/ZACKS MID-CAP ETF has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $69.71.

INVESCO EXCHANG/ZACKS MID-CAP ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

