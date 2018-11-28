Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $602,000 in DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Stock

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $124,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $230,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on DexCom to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

In related news, VP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,372 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $340,832.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,149 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $1,027,740.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,745 shares of company stock worth $21,210,998 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $123.99 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $152.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.72 million. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

