Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (CF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

TSE CF opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.30. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$4.49 and a 1 year high of C$7.49.

In other Canaccord Genuity Group news, Director Dvaipayan Ghose purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$68,000.00. Also, Director Stuart Raftus purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.51 per share, with a total value of C$1,953,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 413,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,331 over the last ninety days.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

