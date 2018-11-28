Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Position in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Moody’s worth $29,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,042,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,883,479,000 after purchasing an additional 114,722 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,625,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,521,000 after purchasing an additional 65,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,565,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,888,000 after purchasing an additional 140,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,423,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,412,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40,743 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $819,858.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $152.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $139.11 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 412.48% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Moody’s to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

