Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 281,300 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $31,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,632,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,098,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,393 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,686,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,979,000 after purchasing an additional 93,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,423,000 after purchasing an additional 261,996 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,496,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,095,000 after buying an additional 634,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,431,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,316,000 after buying an additional 206,126 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $73.41 and a one year high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.05. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

In related news, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 15,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $1,406,454.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 77,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

