Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,126,470 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,469,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,126,470 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $129,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,088,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,388,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,789 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,103,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,389,000 after acquiring an additional 78,797 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,223,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,583 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,910,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,526,000 after acquiring an additional 372,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $952,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $252.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

