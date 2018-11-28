Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) Director C Malcolm Holland III Purchases 10,000 Shares

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Director C Malcolm Holland III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $173,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.73. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.25 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Cannae from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Cannae from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

