Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR) Receives $18.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Dennis Bottorff purchased 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,385.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 231,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,643.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher G. Tietz purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $29,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,827.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,667 shares of company stock valued at $599,406. Corporate insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 185,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 32,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $273.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

