Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 17th

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

CJ traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 495,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,108. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50.

In other Cardinal Energy news, insider David Kelly purchased 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.18 per share, with a total value of C$56,922.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,425 over the last ninety days.

CJ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, GMP Securities cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.18.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

