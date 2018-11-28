Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $46.71 Million Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,213,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,575 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 0.30% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $46,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 67,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 121,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 19.4% during the second quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 16,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

Shares of HST stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/carillon-tower-advisers-inc-has-46-71-million-holdings-in-host-hotels-and-resorts-inc-hst.html.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.