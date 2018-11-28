Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Invests $43.76 Million in Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) Stock

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 256,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,757,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOXO. Zacks Investment Research cut Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Loxo Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Loxo Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 target price on Loxo Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Loxo Oncology from $233.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Loxo Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

In other news, insider Naarden Jacob Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,651,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 20,000 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,324,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $11,618,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOXO opened at $139.10 on Wednesday. Loxo Oncology Inc has a one year low of $71.45 and a one year high of $208.95.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Loxo Oncology had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Loxo Oncology Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

