Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Purchases 170,248 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 170,248 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned about 0.50% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $41,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 80,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,256,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,066,000 after buying an additional 866,355 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton acquired 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $250,266.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,623,928. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FLR opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

