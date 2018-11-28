Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 424,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $48,597,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE stock opened at $102.71 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $241.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,890 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $548,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $39,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,653 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,391. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

