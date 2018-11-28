CarMax, Inc (KMX) Shares Bought by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CarMax by 40.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 72.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CarMax by 70.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in CarMax by 44.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at $149,000.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $81.67. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. CarMax had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,157,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,531,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

