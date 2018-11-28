Carr’s Group PLC (CARR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.35 Per Share

Carr’s Group PLC (LON:CARR) declared a dividend on Monday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.08. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CARR opened at GBX 160 ($2.09) on Wednesday. Carr’s Group has a 1-year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 156 ($2.04).

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 13.90 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Monday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Tim Davies sold 85,239 shares of Carr’s Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total value of £127,858.50 ($167,069.78).

About Carr’s Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies nutritional feed supplements under the Crystalyx, AminoMax, and SmartLic brand names, as well as various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities; provides heating oil, gasoline, and diesel to agricultural, commercial, and retail customers; and offers a range of agricultural and household products and services, including farm machinery, clothing, and pet supplies through its approximately 43 retail locations.

