Casa Minerals Inc (CVE:CASA)’s share price rose 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 114,745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 55,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/casa-minerals-casa-stock-price-up-11-1.html.

Casa Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CASA)

Casa Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum. It focuses on the exploration of the Pitman Property comprising 15 mineral claims covering 7,871.371 hectares located in Terrace, British Columbia.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.