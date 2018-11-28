Castle (CSTL) One Day Volume Tops $2,610.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 56.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. In the last week, Castle has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $251,520.00 and approximately $2,610.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.28 or 0.02316854 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008797 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000319 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000785 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00001899 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00001593 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 11,506,599 coins and its circulating supply is 11,141,541 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

