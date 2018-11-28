Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.93 on December 17th

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.925 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

Cedar Fair has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cedar Fair has a payout ratio of 165.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cedar Fair to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.2%.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

FUN stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.55. Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 1,656.35% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $663.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $58.00 price target on Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Thomas Klein bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,491.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Affeldt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $102,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,568. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/cedar-fair-l-p-fun-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-93-on-december-17th.html.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.